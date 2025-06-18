Intersport France targets 5.5 billion euros in revenue by 2030

French retailer Intersport reported a 6.3 percent increase in revenue for 2024, reaching 3.88 billion euro following its acquisition of struggling competitor Go Sport. The cooperative announced on Tuesday that it is targeting 5.5 billion euro in revenue by 2030.

Intersport: online sales soar

Growth in 2024 was driven notably by online sales, which jumped 16 percent year-over-year (YoY).

“It’s the first point of entry. You have a physical point of entry to a store, but the first point of entry today is no longer the physical door, it’s the digital door,” said Gérard Leclerc, CEO of Intersport France and Belgium, who took office last September, during a press conference.

The retailer aims to unify its online and in-store offerings by investing between 70 million and 100 million euro over the next three years.

The year 2024 was marked by the Paris Olympic Games. Leclerc described it as a “rather good period,” while also highlighting another “Olympic effect”: “The number of members in different sports has soared. That’s the Olympic effect. What is important is that it boosts participation.”

Intersport opened 80 stores in 2024, expanding its network to 980 shops. “This dense network, a pillar of its cooperative model, ensures unique proximity with the French, in both urban and rural areas,” the cooperative said in a statement.

In 2023, Intersport absorbed 68 Go Sport stores after being selected by the Grenoble Commercial Court to take over the group. One year later, around 50 of these Go Sport stores have been converted into Intersport outlets. Around ten still operate under the Go Sport banner, alongside two Go Sport Outlet stores and one Go Sport Outdoor store. Three to four stores have been closed, Intersport confirmed.

Revenue generated by these shops in 2024 exceeded the amount they made under the Go Sport banner in 2019, the last pre-Covid year, Leclerc added.

Intersport’s ready-to-wear brand Blackstore saw sales climb 21 percent in 2024, reaching 181 million euro.

Globally, the Intersport group, which operates in 42 countries, announced in early April that it achieved 14 billion euro in revenue in 2024, up 2.1 percent.