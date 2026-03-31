Intersport Group reports revenue growth

Intersport Group has concluded the 2025 financial year with revenue growth.

The Bern-based retail group concluded 2025 with a year-over-year revenue increase of 0.4 percent, IIC-Intersport International Corporation GmbH announced on Tuesday. On a currency-neutral basis, growth was 1.2 percent.

The group is active in 40 countries and has a store network of 5,260 points of sale. During the period, it achieved a global omnichannel revenue of 14.1 billion euros. This performance underscored its “resilience, operational discipline and ongoing transformation” in a year affected by significant currency fluctuations.

“2025 was a stable and constructive year for Intersport,” said Tom Foley, CEO of the sports retail group. “Despite some external pressures, we were able to achieve continuous growth, strengthen profitability and make significant progress on our long-term strategic priorities. Our renewed and new partnerships, our commitment to performance categories and the passion of our teams worldwide strengthen our position at the heart of sport.”

Intersport achieved “strong results” in its core performance categories in 2025, with running emerging as the best-performing category.

Growth and consolidation

The expansion of its store networks, increasing customer engagement and continuous investment in local relevance have also driven strong progress in new and developing markets, the Bern-based company reported. Markets such as Turkey and Algeria benefited from steady expansion and rising demand in key categories. Existing markets like Greece, Canada and Ireland also recorded solid growth.

Additionally, several structural realignments were made “to strengthen regional integration and operational efficiency”. As a result, Slovenia now falls under the supervision of Austria, Denmark under Sweden, and Spain under France.