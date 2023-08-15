Intimates brand Parade snapped up by Ariela & Associates International

American intimates brand Parade has been acquired by Ariela & Associates International (AAI), making it a division of the group while it gains the accessibility and capabilities to scale in the US and beyond.

As part of the deal, Parade will join AAI’s lifestyle brand portfolio, which already includes the likes of plus-size lingerie label Curvy Couture, intimates brand Smart&Sexy and activewear retailer Fruit of the Loom.

Speaking on the acquisition in a release, Ariela Esquenazi, CEO and president of AAI, said: "We admire the extraordinary impact Parade has had in such a short time and are thrilled to bring a brand that shares our values of authenticity, inclusivity, and sustainability to the AAI portfolio.

"Parade's commitment to inclusive fast fashion which doesn't compromise on its sustainable mission aligns seamlessly with our core principles and we believe that this union will allow us to create powerful synergies."

Since its launch in 2019, Parade has become a notable frontrunner in the intimate apparel industry, with values centred around inclusivity and body positivity, as well as sustainability – as seen in its use of self-proclaimed responsibly sourced materials.