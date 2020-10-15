Intu Potteries under new management

The Intu Potteries shopping centre in Stoke-on-Trent has undergone a change in management following the collapse in the summer of its owner, British property giant Intu.

The site, which later this year will be renamed to The Potteries Centre, will now be run by property management business MAPP, while investment manager APAM will assume asset management responsibilities.

MAPP CEO Nigel Mapp and APAM executive director Simon Cooke said in a joint statement: “We are very much looking forward to working with the outstanding on-site team at the Potteries Centre to reposition the centre not just for retail but as a cultural centre and community hub that will make Stoke-on-Trent proud.”