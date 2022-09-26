Inversa reveals python as its third invasive species leather offer

Inversa Leather, a company specialising in materials derived from invasive animal species, has revealed its third leather offering made from python.

The new material expands on the company’s current portfolio, which already includes lionfish and dragonfin leathers.

Its python leather was unveiled during the leather and sustainability conference Green Theatre, in Milan, where the company’s CEO and co-founder, Aarav Chavda, spoke on Inversa’s intentions.

In a speech at the event, Chavda said: “This is the first leather that actually revives nature. We are innovating a future that will come to define a new standard of fashion. Our fashion, the future of fashion...is net positive.”

As part of the project, Inversa has appointmented local snake wranglers to remove the certified invasive snakes from the Everglades National Park in Florida, US.

In a release, the company said thousands of snakes have invaded the area and have proceeded to eat endangered species, including songbirds and deer, causing a threat to the natural balance and structural damage to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Inversa said it is backed by the likes of the US’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance (ORRAA), and it works closely with the state of Florida and the Mexican government on tackling the invasive species issues.