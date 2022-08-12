Inversa welcomes sustainable designer Yotam Solomon to advisory board

Fish leather manufacturer Inversa has announced that designer Yotam Soloman will be joining its Advisory Board.

Solomon, a former creative director and fashion designer of carbon negative fashion brand Covalent, is aiming to provide strategic guidance and support as the company continues to grow, it said in a release.

Inversa hopes that Soloman’s experience will help in furthering product development and innovation within the company.

“Yotam’s expertise and insight will accelerate the adoption of invasive leathers into luxury fashion,” said Aarav Chavda, co-founder and CEO.

Chavda continued: “We are excited to bring Yotam onto our advisory board and work together in empowering the fashion consumer to protect our planet.”

The Florida-based start-up creates leather using invasive fish species, such as lionfish and, most recently introduced, dragonfin.

Its first product line of invasive lionfish leather was launched in collaboration with Italian footwear brand P448, for a Le Bon Marche Paris drop.

The company said it will be expanding its portfolio to include additional invasives throughout 2022 and 2023, while also stating that it is currently in talks with design houses to explore potential commercialisation opportunities.