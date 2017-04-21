Invertex raises 2 million dollars in seed funding round

Invertex, an Israeli fashion-tech company that delivers measure-to-fit footwear solutions, has announced the closing of 2 million dollars of seed funding.

The round was led by Jerusalem-based equity crowdfunding VC OurCrowd through its OurCrowd First early stage fund. Permoda, an international leading retail and fashion group, also participated in the round, along with prominent angel investors.

"We are thrilled to be backed by a renowned lead investor such as OurCrowd First, Israel's most active early stage venture fund," said Invertex CEO David Bleicher. "Their investment validates our progress to date and provides us with the required financial strength to accelerate our commercialization efforts, focused on the US Footwear market."

OurCrowd First General partner, Eduardo Shoval, a serial entrepreneur and co-founder of seven startups, has joined the Invertex board. OurCrowd First was named Israel's most active early-stage fund for the past two years with 19 hi-tech portfolio investments.

"Invertex was built on the foundation of deep-technology and strong intellectual-property, precisely the ingredients we seek in the companies we invest in," said Shoval. "David and his team continue to demonstrate outstanding execution and we are thrilled to join the company and accelerate its go to market phase."

Invertex combines 3D-digitization with learning technologies to deliver tailored solutions for in store, home and online audiences. This helps lower the rate of returns, thus leaving customers more satisfied and companies less worried about losing money from returns. It's a win-win for everybody.