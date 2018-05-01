Investment stakes offers in Céline’s Mayfair flagship

Property investment firm New Commonwealth is putting 103 Mount Street, the home of Céline’s Mayfair flagship, up for sale, piece by piece, meaning investors could pick up a stake of “super-prime” retail estate for just 500 pounds.

New Commonwealth’s business model is “opening-up property ownership to everyone, creating a new common wealth for the privileged many,” it states on its website.

Powered by what it calls unique “blockchain” technology, it is selling off it’s properties including Céline’s Mayfair flagship on Mount Street and Lord’s Cricket Ground, piece by piece, to ensure the creation of a new “property-owning democracy,” by “pioneering the opening-up of ownership”.

With regards to the Mount Street investment, New Commonwealth states on its website: “In purchasing a piece of Mayfair, you are not only acquiring the bragging rights to one of London’s prized assets, but also a share in an asset with a healthy rental income.

“Because 103 Mount Street is home to affluent commercial tenants as well as the iconic retail brand Céline and its ground floor flagship store, returns do not come more stylishly than this.”

Interested investors are currently being asked to pre-register for the sale, with next steps being announced by May 17. While it has not been announced how many 500 pound stakes are available, it is expected that the blockchain sale will include thousands of investors.