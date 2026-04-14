Ireland launches national circular economy strategy for textile industry

The Irish government has launched a new strategy to overhaul the national textile industry, with the mission of shifting from a linear “take-make-waste” model to a circular economy. With the unveiling of the Whole of Government Economy Strategy 2026-2028 and the first-ever National Policy Statement and Roadmap on Circular Textiles, Ireland is introducing mandatory accountability for brands and retailers.

The strategy intended to address Ireland’s post-consumer textiles industry, which currently generates over 110,000 tonnes of textiles annually, with an average consumption rate of 53 kilograms per person, making it one of the highest textile consuming regions in the EU. The government is therefore looking to move beyond voluntary guidance toward a regulated framework that places the financial and operational burden of waste on the industry.

DPPs and EPR

At the core of the new roadmap is the introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). By April 2028, fashion brands and retailers placing products on the Irish market will be legally required to fund the cost of collecting and managing used textiles.

In a statement, minister of state, Alan Dillon, said: "Far too much of our used textiles currently end up being disposed of as waste in our bins. Today I am launching policy and practical measures to change this, to move us closer to a circular economy for textiles. The Policy Statement has a range of measures that will promote circular design, so that textiles last longer and are easier to reuse and repair. The actions in the Policy Statement make the fashion and textile industry responsible for its textile waste."

To support the EU Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), Ireland is also prioritising the rollout of digital product passports (DPP) for textiles. Akin to those due to be introduced in the EU, these passports will serve as digital identity for garments, providing standardised, machine-readable information.

Strategic goals and stewardship

The strategy further acknowledges the price gap between repair and replacement as a notable barrier to circularity. To counter this, the government is launching several initiatives:

National Pilot Repair Voucher Scheme: Supported by the Circular Economy Fund and set to roll out by 2027, this scheme will reduce repair costs to encourage consumers to act as “stewards” rather than just purchasers.

Repair and Reuse Hubs: Supporting local authorities in developing dedicated facilities for textile upcycling and professional repair.

Public Awareness Campaigns: A new nationwide campaign via MyWaste.ie will educate the public on proper donation protocols to ensure used clothing has the highest chance of reuse.

The roadmap ensures industry stakeholders begin aligning with these measures imminently as part of Ireland’s broader climate action agenda. Minister Darragh O’Brien said the strategy was imperative from an economic and environmental point of view, adding: “Nearly half of global greenhouse gas emissions come from how we make and use goods, food and materials. By embedding circularity across our economy, we can cut those emissions at the source – long before they reach our atmosphere. This is not simply an environmental project; it is a cornerstone of our climate action agenda."

Measurable targets have now been laid out by the government to ensure the success of the transition, with a focus on domestic infrastructure and industry innovation. A primary objective is to increase Ireland’s Circular Material Use Rate by two percentage points annually, with the goal of reaching a 12 percent benchmark by 2030.

Supporting this metric is a commitment to ensuring that nationwide, full, and enhanced separate textile collection systems are active by 2030, providing feedstock for a circular loop. Beyond waste management, the strategy further seeks to strengthen Ireland’s position as a global centre for sustainable design, fostering innovative circular business models and eco-design solutions tailored for Irish retailers.