Ireland’s Born Clothing shutters after 16 years, 15 stores to close

Born Clothing, an Irish retail chain, is set to shutter 15 stores after provisional liquidators were appointed to oversee the closure of the business.

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, the High Court made the appointment after a hearing in which the retailer’s struggles with mounting debt, pandemic impact, minimum wage increases, and high business rates were outlined.

Born Clothing first launched in 2009 with a debut store in Galway. It later operated over 20 locations across the country, stocking brands such as Vero Moda, Only, and Vila.

Its remaining 15 sites are now set to close as part of the liquidation process, putting 116 jobs at risk, RTE said.

The company confirmed the news in an Instagram post, where it said: “We want to sincerely thank each and every on of you for your support over the years – for shopping with us, supporting us, and being part of our journey

“To our wonderful team, thank you for being the heart and soul of our business. Your loyalty and dedication will always be appreciated.”