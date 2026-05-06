Irish watchdog launches investigation into Shein over customer data handling

An Ireland-based watchdog has launched an investigation into Infinite Styles Services Co. Ltd., the Irish arm of Shein, over concerns of its handling of EU customer data.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has opened the investigation under the Data Protection Act 2018, and has said it will examine how Shein Ireland transfers personal data of EU and EEA users to China. The DPC will assess whether the company complies with key requirements under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The inquiry will focus on three main areas: how personal data is processed under GDPR principles, whether Shein Ireland meets transparency requirements when collecting user data, and whether its international data transfers comply with rules governing transfers to third countries.

The move builds on increasing regulatory attention towards cross-border data flows, particularly in relation to China, which have become a growing focus for European authorities.

Deputy commissioner, Graham Doyle, said: “When an individual’s personal data is transferred to a country outside the EU, the GDPR requires that this personal data is afforded essentially the same protections as it would within the EU.”