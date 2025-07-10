Is Canada Goose up for sale?

Bain Capital is reportedly considering selling part or all of its controlling stake in luxury apparel brand Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (Canada Goose). Bloomberg reports that the investment firm is working with advisors and gauging interest from potential buyers, according to sources close to the matter.

Bain Capital acquired a majority stake in Canada Goose in 2013. The investment firm, in collaboration with chief executive officer and chairman Dani Reiss, took the brand public in 2017. However, the investment company retained control through multiple voting shares. At the end of March, Bain Capital held 60.5 percent of these shares and 55.5 percent of the total voting rights within the company, Bloomberg reports. Reiss owns approximately 18 percent of the shares.

Canada Goose reported revenue of 1.3 billion Canadian dollars and a net profit of approximately 95 million Canadian dollars for the fiscal year that ended in March 2025.

A sale of the controlling stake by Bain Capital could influence Canada Goose’s strategic direction, depending on the new owner.

FashionUnited has contacted Bain Capital for more information.