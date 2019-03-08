Is LVMH planning to sell Pucci?

Luxury group LVMH is reportedly thinking about selling luxury Florentine brand, Emilio Pucci, various sources have told FashionNetwork.

Asked about the reports, however, Sidney Toledano, the president of LVMH Fashion Group, which oversees Pucci, along with Celine, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Kenzo and others, denied the reports of a sale to FashionNetwork, stressing that Giorgio Presca had recently been appointed as general manager to “make an analysis of the company.”

Emilio Pucci was founded in 1947, before a majority share in the brand was bought by LVMH in 2000 for an estimated 12 million dollars.