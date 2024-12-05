Is Scotch & Soda returning to the German market?

The Amsterdam-based fashion label Scotch & Soda is planning to return to the German market with a new retail partner. According to the industry magazine Textilwirtschaft, this is New Black Fashion GmbH. According to the report, the first stores have already opened.

The comeback in Germany was announced in September, but details about a new retail partner were not initially available. It is now known that Scotch & Soda has found a partner in New Black Fashion GmbH, which is registered to the entrepreneur Öznur Vasilev. FashionUnited has contacted both New Black Fashion GmbH and the Bluestar Alliance, which continues to hold the trademark rights to Scotch & Soda, but has not yet received any further information.

The aim is to re-establish Scotch & Soda in promising markets - a plan that has already been implemented in Belgium and Austria. Joseph Gabbay, CEO of the Bluestar Alliance, announced in September that five new stores are planned in Germany. The Dutch market was also mentioned, but there is still silence there.

Scotch & Soda's European retail subsidiary, S&S Europe BV ., filed for bankruptcy in June 2023. The reason was "logistical problems after the restart in 2023" and the resulting "ongoing losses". This bankruptcy affected the retail activities in the Netherlands , Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and Austria .

In Germany, preliminary insolvency proceedings were initiated for Scotch & Soda Retail GmbH, followed by regular proceedings. This resulted in the closure of almost 40 stores and the loss of around 290 jobs. A few stores remained open temporarily to sell remaining stock.

