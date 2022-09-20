Isko opens second product development centre in Germany

Isko has revealed its second product development facility in Germany following the opening of its first location in London earlier this year.

The opening builds on the company’s Creative Room Services (CRS) division which focuses on simplified solutions to denim requirements, from the fabric to the finished garment.

The German location, based in Stade, will put a particular emphasis on sustainable washing and finishing techniques, and will allow customers to work alongside Isko employees to achieve their own denim look.

Image: Isko

The facility will see the continuation of the company’s partnership with machine technology firm Jeanologia, which has developed the various technologies used within the facility.

It will further house Isko’s patented recycling technology, enabling garments to be made using fibres from post-consumer denim, offering customers a circular solution.

In a release, Pau Bruguera, executive director at Isko, said: “We are very excited to officially open the Creative Room Germany and to expand our unique service that will become a revolution in denim garment production.

“Building on from the success of our London facility, our goal will be to offer tailor made garment supply solutions for customers in the DACH, Benelux and Nordic markets and this facility will be the focal point of that offering. With a collaborative approach, we will fulfil our vision of bringing a new circular supply solution to the market.”