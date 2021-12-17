Istituto Marangoni collaborates with MIP Politecnico di Milano to develop a master

Istituto Marangoni has collaborated with MIP Politecnico di Milano, a non-for-profit Consortium Limited Company, to develop a Global Master for Luxury Business Professionals.

It is a 12-month part-time programme that begins in June 2022 and it will involve face-to-face learning, remote live sessions and asynchronous content that can be used on their digital platform.

The master aims to provide students who wish to work in the luxury world with the skills to manage a brand, to do so, the students will explore a range of subjects including the following: digital transformation, finance, management, marketing, supply chain and sustainability.

Students will also learn how to adopt data-driven strategies, design innovative strategies in the luxury retail sector and transform luxury business models and value chains.

Additionally, students will spend three weeks in Instituto Marangoni’s Milan, London and Paris locations to enhance their learning venture by experiencing three of the fashion capitals of the world. They will get tailored luxury business practices and strategic approaches based on the country and its market through lectures and masterclasses from local professionals.