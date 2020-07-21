Istituto Marangoni is collaborating with British fashion designer John Richmond in a partnership which will offer students an opportunity to learn skills first-hand through an immersive, blended learning format at its London outpost.

The four-week course, which begins on 10th August 2020, will be led by Richmond, exploring the processes involved in fashion design. Through practical and theoretical lessons, the course will examine a variety of topics such as mastering digital illustrations and investigating industry trends and markets.

The first two weeks will involve digital teaching formats with the last two weeks taking place physically at the London School, resulting each student creating a digital capsule collection of four outfits.

Learning directly from an industry figure like Richmond is invaluable for students in understanding how to be relevant and resilient whilst looking at the business of fashion in today’s economy. Richmond’s industry experience will feed directly into the course highlighting ways for students to succeed in pursuing their goals as a designer, with key techniques they can take forward into their own careers.

“We are extremely honoured to welcome such an iconic British designer to teach at Istituto Marangoni London and join our community of professional and industry leaders,” said Charlotte Gorse, Director of Istituto Marangoni London, in a press release.

“It is a great opportunity to partner with a reputable and international fashion and design institution such as Istituto Marangoni. And, in looking towards a post-pandemic society, it is exciting to work with emerging talent in this way as we decipher what the future holds for the fashion industry,” said John Richmond .

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milano as the ‘Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni. Located in 8 design capitals: Milano (Fashion and Design), Firenze (Fashion and Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami, the school hosts 4,000 students each year from over 100 countries across the globe. The school’s alumni includes industry leaders such as Domenico Dolce, Franco Moschino, Alessandro Sartori and Andrea Pompilio.

Photo: Istituto Marangoni London