Istituto Marangoni launches courses in perfume and cosmetics

Istituto Marangoni (IM) is expanding its educational offer with a perfume and cosmetics course for the academic year 2023/2024. The aim of the programme is to train future managers in the cosmetics and fragrance sector.

The perfume and cosmetics courses will be available at IM's campuses in Milan, Florence and Paris, and will enable students to acquire skills in the business processes and practices of this sector.

These include the study and analysis of commercial strategies, distribution and marketing, with a focus on the licensing of fragrance, makeup and skincare brands.

The programme will also address legal issues, such as intellectual property, brand registration and protection, distribution and naming rights, and royalty management.

"The perfume and cosmetics industry is growing steadily worldwide. It generates 500 billion dollars in sales each year," an article on the school website reads.

Analysts consider that it will be one of the main drivers of the global luxury goods industry in the next three years (...) There is currently a lack of academic programmes, both at the bachelor level and the master level, that can respond to the global demand for professional opportunities in this sector.

With the new courses, Istituto Marangoni wants to create synergies with the main global players in the sector, in order to train professionals who will make the difference in the beauty business of the future," Stefania Valenti, managing director of Istituto Marangoni, said in a statement.

To provide these courses, Istituto Marangoni has joined forces with the Accademia del Profumo, an organisation owned by Italian association of cosmetic companies Cosmetica Italia which was created in 1990 to promote perfumery and to expand its cultivation and distribution throughout Italy.

Other partners who will be working with Istituto Marangoni on the launch of the new courses include Officine Santa Maria Novella (one of the oldest pharmacies in the world, now converted into a perfumery) and the German company Symrise, specialised in perfumes and flavourings.

