Istituto Marangoni Milano creates digital panels for Milan Fashion Week

This Milan Fashion Week, the Istituto Marangoni Milano aims to create an immersive digital experience that takes participants to the front row of the event.

On February 25 at noon and 18.30 CET, guests can participate in the following panels: Social Media & Fashion Brands. To be or not to be social in 2021? and Fashion Trends 2021. What are the Fashion Trends not to be missed in the next months?

On February 26 at 15.30 and 18.30 CET, participants can take part in the following panels: Unveiled. What’s the creative process behind Istituto Marangoni 10 best Designers 2020 collections? and New Normal in Fashion. What is the impact of Digital Fashion Shows on brands and people?

A day before the event guests will receive an email with all the necessary details to access the Zoom platform and join the conversation.

photo credit: Istituto Marangoni Milano