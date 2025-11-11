Istituto Marangoni Paris and Elie Saab partner on a scholarship for young fashion designers

“Crafting New Couture”: Lebanese couture house Elie Saab is participating in a scholarship created by Istituto Marangoni Paris for young fashion designers.

The scholarship aims to support and inspire the next generation of fashion designers. It also encourages a reinterpretation of couture that blends tradition with innovation. Candidates were required to design a mini-collection of three silhouettes while respecting the Elie Saab aesthetic and offering a contemporary vision.

Three core values framed the project: craftsmanship and savoir-faire, including handmade techniques and fine details; textile innovation, such as sustainable, high-performance, or experimental materials; and responsibility, encompassing an ethical, cultural, and forward-thinking approach.

One candidate, whose name has not been disclosed, was jointly selected by Elie Saab and Istituto Marangoni Paris. The financial award covers up to 70 percent of the tuition fees for the Master in Fashion Design in Paris. The scholarship also includes access to the international fashion community and professional development opportunities.

This is not the first time Istituto Marangoni Paris has collaborated on this scholarship. Previous partners include Cartier, Balmain, Zadig & Voltaire, Lena Situations, and Vogue.