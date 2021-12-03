Istituto Marangoni partners with Katie Grand on mentorship project

Istituto Marangoni London has revealed an exclusive collaboration with renowned fashion media expert, Katie Grand. The partnership will result in a series of masterclasses and workshops by Grand, where she will share her experience in publishing and the fashion industry, alongside the launch of a professional pitching opportunity.

Through an open creative project, students will be guided in the development of pitches related to potential editorial content for the Perfect Magazine, a publication run by Grand. Students will be able to pitch and present their concepts in a professional setting to the magazine in February 2022, with guidance from the industry giant through tailormade workshops.

Grand has worked in distinguished roles for the likes of The Face and Condé Nast’s Love Magazine, as well as the production and managing of Pop Magazine, which she directed for 20 issues. She also acted as a creative consultant for a number of prestigious brands, including Gucci, Prada and Marc Jacobs.

“It is outstanding for the London School to collaborate with Katie Grand on this exciting creative mentorship programme during the year,” said Charlotte Gorse, the school’s director, in a release. “Seeing our students bristle with excitement to hear Katie speak and jiggle with anticipation before pitching to her and her creative collaborators takes their learning and understanding of the creative and luxury industries to a new level.”