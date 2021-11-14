Italian fashion group OTB aims to list by 2024

OTB, the Italian fashion group that owns Diesel, Jil Sander and Maison Martin Margiela, aims to be listed in 2024, said its founder Renzo Rosso.

Reuters reported Rosso, along with OTB’s chief executive Ubaldo Minelli, expect the company to grow to a listable size and grow its the portfolio of brands. . “We would like to make new M&A deals but beautiful things are not up for sale at the moment.”

OTB, which stands for Only The Brave, has forecasted a turnover of over than 1.5 billion euros this year, said Reuters, a 20 percent increase from sales during the pandemic in 2020.