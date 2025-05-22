Italian luxury footwear brand Moreschi makes restart after bankruptcy

Italian luxury footwear brand Moreschi, which was declared bankrupt in 2024, is getting a new chance, according to trade journal WWD. The brand has been acquired by Italian firm Glam Srl, known for the footwear label Superglamourous, together with London-based investment fund Imerman Family Office. The acquisition took place via an auction supervised by the court of Pavia, Italy. The new owners took over the trade name, intellectual property, machinery and internal production materials. Previously, Moreschi was owned by Swiss fund Hurleys.

The aim of the acquisition is to modernise Moreschi, which is best known for its luxury menswear footwear. The new owners told WWD that the combination of Moreschi’s heritage and their digital-first approach is aimed at sustainable growth and international positioning.

According to market experts, Moreschi’s annual turnover in its heyday was just under 50 million euros. With the new strategy, Glam Srl and Imerman Family Office are aiming to reposition the brand to appeal to both traditional and new customers.

Showroom in Milan and new shop in London

The existing Moreschi showroom on Via Manzoni in Milan will become a joint presentation space for both Moreschi and the footwear label Superglamourous, WWD writes. In addition, a new shop will soon open on Mount Street in London, where Superglamourous is already active. The Moreschi flagship store in Milan and the Superglamourous shop on Corso Venezia are also reportedly being renovated.

Moreschi was founded in 1946 in Vigevano, Italy. The production of Moreschi footwear remains in Italy, with which the new owners are underlining their commitment to ‘Made in Italy’ and craftsmanship.

FashionUnited has contacted Moreschi for more information.