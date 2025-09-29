Italy: First 'Casa del Made in Italy' at Fiera Milano

Last week, on 25 September 2025, a three-year memorandum of understanding was signed between the Italian Ministry of Enterprises (MIMIT) and Made in Italy, Fondazione Fiera Milano and Fiera Milano spa. At the heart of the agreement is a structured public-private collaboration to multiply opportunities for Italian companies and enhance the 'Made in Italy' brand. This commitment will be reinforced by the 'Casa del Made in Italy' network. These are local hubs designed to offer guidance, operational support and promotion for the country's manufacturing companies.

Protocol includes joint promotional initiatives and meetings with international buyers and investors

“Today, we are inaugurating the first 'Casa del Made in Italy' at Fiera Milano. This is an important and significant project. It is the first tangible result of the protocol signed in recent days with Aefi and It-Ex, the two main Italian trade fair associations, which finally have a shared and unified path. We are starting today in Milan to soon reach all other major national and international trade fairs in Italy.

“With the 'Case del Made in Italy', we aim to fully enhance the potential of our companies, guiding them on their path to international success,” said the minister of enterprises and Made in Italy, senator Adolfo Urso, during the signing ceremony.

“Trade fairs have always been fundamental tools for industrial and commercial growth. They will now be able to count on these new Mimit hubs, which will stand alongside businesses to support them with the tools provided by the government and to gather the necessary feedback to strengthen our production ecosystem,” he added.

The first concrete step of the agreement will be the creation of a physical space dedicated to MIMIT at the Rho exhibition centre's service centre, provided free of charge by Fiera Milano. This will be a direct point of contact between the ministry and the business community, where companies can find information on incentives; industrial policies; support tools; and internationalisation opportunities.

This is not just an information desk, MIMIT explained in a note. “The protocol provides for the launch of joint promotion and communication initiatives; the organisation of meetings with international buyers and investors; and the direct involvement of MIMIT in major trade fairs, events, workshops and conferences both within the Milan exhibition district and at venues connected to the Fondazione Fiera Milano network”.

Fondazione Fiera Milano will also make its research centre and its network of relationships with the world of research, universities and local stakeholders available. This will support analyses and initiatives on the production sectors represented at the trade fair and strengthen the interconnection between businesses, innovation and territories.

“Today's agreement provides for the creation of the 'Casa del Made in Italy' within Fiera Milano. This will be very important for the entire Italian business system because entrepreneurs coming to Fiera Milano will be able to obtain information on the national and regional incentive system available to them,” added Giovanni Bozzetti, president of Fondazione Fiera Milano, on the sidelines of the protocol signing.

“This is an initiative of the Ministry of Made in Italy and Minister Urso, whom I thank for wanting the first 'Casa del Made in Italy' to be at Fiera Milano. Fiera Milano is the main Italian trade fair organization, contributing 8.1 billion euro to the national economy and 4.3 billion euro to the Lombardy region. In Milan, we have 4.5 million visitors, over 50 organised trade fairs and more than 30,000 exhibitors. This means that having a 'Casa del Made in Italy' at Fiera Milano will become an important point of reference for all our entrepreneurs and for the economic operators participating in the events,” Bozzetti added.

“The time for local rivalries is over. We must all wear the Italian national team's jersey, the 'maglia azzurra', and be proud to be Italian. Our trade fair system is worth 1.4 billion euro, while in Germany it is worth 4 billion, so we face an international challenge. I believe that we Italians have everything it takes, with our creativity, our spirit of innovation and our ability, to surpass the German trade fair system as well. We must be united, only by being united can we win,” concluded Giovanni Bozzetti.

From left: Giovanni Bozzetti, Adolfo Urso, Roberto Foresti, deputy general manager of Fiera Milano Credits: Mimit