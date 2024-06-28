Italy's fashion body elects (same) management board for 2024-2026

The general meeting of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) convened this week, resulting in the election of a new Management Board for the forthcoming period, 2024-2026. The majority of the members were unanimously re-elected.

Carlo Capasa was re-elected as Chairman by unanimous consent. The Board of Directors, now includes: Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglu – Fendi; Roberta Benaglia – MSGM (a new appointment, replacing Etro); Patrizio Bertelli – Prada; Carlo Capasa – Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Alfonso Dolce – Dolce & Gabbana; Massimo Ferretti – Aeffe; Marco Gobbetti – Salvatore Ferragamo;Luigi Maramotti – Max Mara Fashion Group; Angela Missoni – Missoni; Jean Francois Palus – Guccio Gucci; Renzo Rosso – OTB; Remo Ruffini – Moncler; Carla Sozzani – Magliano; Jacopo Venturini – Valentino; Ermenegildo Zegna – Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.

Both Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglu and Jean-François Palus are new to CNMI's board, hailing from French luxury giants LVMH and Kering. Honorary President Mario Boselli also retains his position on the Board.

In his annual report, Chairman Capasa expressed gratitude to the Strategy Committee, Management Board, and all CNMI members and staff for their dedication to the Association’s initiatives. He highlighted CNMI's global recognition as a paragon of Italian excellence in fashion, emphasising the industry's commitment to quality, detail, and sustainable practices.

“Our Association epitomises a creative and efficient system, a beacon of Made in Italy revered globally. Italy’s leadership in high-end fashion production, both worldwide and in Europe, is underpinned by its artistic, aesthetic, and ethical contributions to contemporary culture and society. This influence is manifest in our initiatives centred around storytelling, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, training and promotion of new brands, institutional relations, and internationalisation,” Capasa said.

Mr Capasa has held the presidency since 2015, succeeding Mario Boselli.