J.Jill continues to expect flat revenue growth for Q4

J.Jill, Inc. has reaffirmed its fourth quarter and full year guidance and continues to expect revenues to be approximately flat for the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 11 million dollars and 13 million dollars.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA dollars to be down in the low-single digits compared to fiscal 2022.

The company said in a release that the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA outlook includes approximately 2 million dollars of benefit from the 53rd week in fiscal 2023.