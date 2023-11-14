J.Jill names Maria Martinez as chief human resources officer

J.Jill has appointed Maria Martinez as its chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective immediately.

In this role, the company said in a statement, Martinez will lead J.Jill’s human resources function and strategy, including talent acquisition and retention, corporate and retail business partners, culture and engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, corporate communications, and total rewards.

“With over two decades of experience developing and implementing impactful human resources programs and strategies, Maria will be instrumental in our business-focused people strategy,” said Claire Spofford, president and CEO of J.Jill.

An esteemed leader of HR organizations across diverse industries, the company added, Martinez joins J.Jill from Axogen, Inc., a publicly traded company focused on surgical solutions for peripheral nerve repair. Prior to her time at Axogen, Inc., Martinez served as CHRO at HSNi, a 4 billion dollars direct-to-consumer retail portfolio consisting of HSN, a leading interactive multichannel retailer, and Cornerstone, comprising leading home and apparel lifestyle brands.

“J.Jill’s mission to celebrate the totality of all women really resonates with me, and I am excited to see that commitment reflected in their inclusive workforce and culture,” added Martinez.

Martinez currently serves on the board of directors of Good360, a Virginia-based 501 charitable organisation, and was selected as a Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Women of the Year 2022 Honoree.