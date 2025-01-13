J.Jill reaffirms Q4 and full year outlook

Reaffirming its fourth quarter outlook, J.Jill said that the company continues to expect net sales to be down 4 percent to 6 percent, while comparable sales to be up 1 percent to 3 percent.

The company added that adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 12 million dollars to 14 million dollars.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect net sales to be about flat to up 1 percent compared to fiscal 2023 and comparable sales to be up 1 percent to 2 percent. Full year adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be in the range of 105 million dollars to 107 million dollars.

J.Jill further said that the full year outlook reflects the negative impact from the loss of the 53rd week of 7.9 million dollars in net sales and 2.2 million dollars in adjusted EBITDA as well as investments to support profitable sales growth, including approximately 2 million dollars in operating expenses related to the order management system project.

Excluding the above, the company continues to expect net sales to grow in the range of 1 percent to 2 percent and adjusted EBITDA to decline in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent compared to the prior year.