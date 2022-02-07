Jack Wolfskin appoints Matthew Jung as general manager China

Effective February 9, 2022, Jack Wolfskin, has appointed Matthew Jung, 48 as its new general manager China. In his new role, Jung succeeds Karen Chang, who will leave the company in March 2022.

In this role, the company said, Jung, an American who has served in executive roles in the Asian Pacific market for nearly 25 years, will be responsible for implementing the company’s new strategic brand direction driven by the mantra “We Live to Discover” and developing Jack Wolfskin's omnichannel strategy in China.

Jack Wolfskin has sold into the Chinese outdoor market since 2008 and it has grown to become one of the brand’s most significant sales regions. Jung, the company added, will continue to further develop the organisation’s operations and drive further growth while reporting to Jack Wolfskin CEO Richard Collier.

“With many years of experience in the sporting goods industry in the Asia Pacific region, Matthew has a deep understanding of the Chinese market. We have high expectations for this market and are confident that Matthew will help Jack Wolfskin achieve its potential by building on the momentum that Karen produced for the brand over the past several years,” said Joe Flannery, executive vice president, apparel and soft goods at Callaway Golf, Jack Wolfskin’s parent company in a release.

Jung most recently worked for the Converse brand in Asia since 2016, the last two and a half years as vice president/general manager for Converse Asia. During that time, he and his team of more than 250 employees doubled the brand's business in the region, while also achieving the number three brand love positioning behind Adidas and Nike.

“We have come to know Matthew as a very dynamic and results-oriented manager. His leadership style will not only help drive sales and brand awareness but advance Jack Wolfskin’s initiatives around outdoor advocacy, sustainability and education to inspire all to seek discovery through outdoor experiences,” added Collier.

Prior to that, he spent six years as a senior brand director at Nike Greater China and marketing director at Nike Taiwan. Jung has lived in Asia since 1997, including Hong Kong, Taipei and Shanghai. He studied English and Asian Studies at Loyola University Chicago. Jung is married and has three children.

“Consumers in China are shifting toward the outdoor lifestyle at unprecedented speed and scale. I regard it as a privilege to join such a passionate and talented team across the world and to anchor such a great brand in China,” said Jung.