Jack Wolfskin names Natascha el Mahmoud as GM commercial Europe

To ensure coordinated alignment of the wholesale, retail and digital strategies for Jack Wolfskin Europe, the company has created a new commercial management structure. The company has appointed Natascha el Mahmoud as the new general manager commercial Europe.

The company said in a statement that El Mahmoud, who has been with Jack Wolfskin since 2002, most recently as VP sales, is thus responsible for the entire omnichannel commercial strategy as well as the wholesale and franchise business for Europe.

The retail and ecom businesses will continue to be managed by Stefan Kopp and Patrick Berresheim respectively. El Mahmoud, Berresheim and Kopp report directly to the company’s CEO Richard Collier.

“The new structure will help us to deepen our omni-channel approach across the European market and to act with a clear strategy in our focus markets,” said Richard Collier.

The company added that in the new European sales structure under el Mahmoud, there are now regional divisions to create focused distribution strategies across markets. Andreas Keller continues to be responsible for Jack Wolfskin’s strategic core market as director DACH/L. Meik Hasenstab is senior director sales North Europe and Johannes Hell director sales East Europe. The company is also recruiting for the position of director sales South Europe.

In addition, with the creation of the new position of director European digital key accounts, Jack Wolfskin underlines the importance of digital wholesale partnerships with market leaders, for which Marcus Mielke will be responsible for in the future.