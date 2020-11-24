Jack Wolfskin names Richard Collier as new Chief Executive Officer

Richard Collier, 47, will be the new Chief Executive Officer of Jack Wolfskin, effective December 1, 2020. The company said, in this role, he will be responsible for the successful further development of the strategic brand positioning, and the continued internationalization for Jack Wolfskin.

“Richard’s broad and impressive experience in a multi-national, multi-brand company will help drive the further development of Jack Wolfskin,” said Callaway Golf Executive Vice President, Apparel and Soft Goods, Joe Flannery in a statement, adding, “In addition to his international business acumen and leadership skills, he has a strong understanding of Jack Wolfskin’s core market.”

In June 2020, the company had announced that their current CEO Melody Harris-Jensbach and Callaway Golf amicably decided to prepare a succession arrangement. This arrangement follows the completion of the Jack Wolfskin integration into the Callaway Group, which was acquired in 2019. Harris-Jensbach, who has been CEO of the outdoor supplier since 2014, will continue to support the company in an executive consulting capacity.

“We would like to thank Melody for her professional and trustful cooperation. She has recently done an excellent job in integrating Jack Wolfskin into the Callaway Group and is responsible for ensuring that the modern outdoor collection and brand positioning increasingly appeal to new and young target groups. These initiatives have enhanced the brand’s desirability in the market,” added Chip Brewer, CEO of Callaway.

Collier is moving to Jack Wolfskin from the Helly Hansen Group, a leading supplier of technical ski, sailing and workwear based in Oslo, Norway. He has worked there for the last 17 years, most recently as chief product officer. During his tenure, Collier contributed significantly to their product, brand, operational and financial performance, and built their social responsibility and sustainability credentials from the ground up. Prior to joining the Helly Hansen Group, he worked for Tandberg Telecom, Kurt Salmon Associates and Adidas, where he held senior sales and marketing positions.

Picture credit:Hartmut Schultz