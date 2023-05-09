Jack Wolfskin partners with The Brands Lab to enter the Iberian market

Jack Wolfskin is entering the Iberia market, including Spain, Portugal and Andorra for the first time through a distribution agreement with The Brands Lab sales agency.

Based in Barcelona, The Brands Lab represents high-end outdoor and cycling brands in the region. Beginning this month, Jack Wolfskin said in a release, the agency will dedicate a country manager and four agents to establish wholesale and digital sales operations and build consumer awareness to reach the active community of hikers, cyclists and camping enthusiasts in Iberia.

The initial rollout will focus on Catalonia, Pais Vasco, Madrid and Andorra. Jack Wolfskin, a leading manufacturer of outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear, is currently researching locations to open corporate-owned retail stores.

“Strategically, Iberia is a high priority region for Jack Wolfskin as the brand continues to expand on a global basis. Alignment with The Brands Lab, – a team that lives and breathes the lifestyle that we represent and understands the retail landscape – will help us stay focused on achieving our launch goals and establishing a foothold in key markets,” said Richard Collier, Jack Wolfskin’s CEO.

Currently, the company added, the Iberia sporting goods market exceeds 3 billion euros, and the outdoor industry is holding steady at 313 million euros. Jack Wolfskin will introduce The Brands Lab team at its global sales meeting to be held in Alicante in late April.

“It’s a rare opportunity to have the privilege to introduce a brand as authentic, admired and storied as Jack Wolfskin. It’s a perfect complement to the stable of successful brands that are currently on our roster within the outdoor and cycling markets," added Quim Tomàs, founder and CEO of The Brands Lab.