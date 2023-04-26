Jack Wolfskin signs with Irish distributor Bleubird

German-based outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin is expanding its presence in Ireland after signing a deal with Belfast-based outdoor lifestyle equipment distributor Bleubird.

The deal will see Bleubird representing Jack Wolfskin as its exclusive partner throughout the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, effective immediately.

Steve Rosier, UK country manager at Jack Wolfskin, said in a statement: “Bleubird’s addition to our family of global partners is a very exciting one. They are a team of young and energetic outdoor enthusiasts that we align closely with on many relevant points, from corporate responsibility to social and environmental impact.

"For this reason, this partnership makes perfect sense as Bleubird joins Jack Wolfskin as the exclusive sales agent in the Irish market.”

Bleubird was founded in 2016 and has established a strong network of trusted retailers across Ireland, and it adds that Jack Wolfskin’s outdoor products and company mantra of ‘We Live To Discover,’ “will resonate with its sellers and their customers”.

Matt Creighton, founder at Bleubird, added: “We are excited about expanding the reach of Jack Wolfskin throughout the Irish markets. Nature is at the heart of Bleubird's inspiration and drive. We enter this new era with Jack Wolfskin confident they share our M.O. and a profound responsibility to build an authentic business that protects the planet.”

Jack Wolfskin is one of the leading providers of premium quality outdoor apparel, footwear and equipment in Europe and the largest franchisor in the sports retail market in Germany. Its products are currently available in more than 490 Jack Wolfskin stores and at over 4,000 points of sale worldwide.