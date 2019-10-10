JackRabbit acquires sports retailer chain Olympia Sports

New York – U.S. fashion retailer JackRabbit has announced it has acquired retail sporting goods company Olympia Sports.

JackRabbit, part of CriticalPoint Capital (CPC) portfolio, has secured a deal that covered certain assets and liabilities, including the online presence and the Olympia Sports brand.

According to CPC partner Brad Holtmeier, the deal allows JackRabbit to expand its footprint and product categories into the athletic goods market. The acquisition will expand the company’s store network to 135 brick-and-mortar stores.

“This acquisition continues JackRabbit’s expansion and commitment to providing the most complete, high-performance product offerings, services, and experiences to the active lifestyle fan across all markets and channels. Additionally, we will continue to operate the acquired stores under the Olympia Sports banner,” said JackRabbit CEO Bill Kirkendall.

It’s worth recalling that in May last year, JackRabbit completed the acquisition of Clever Training, an online retailer of fitness gear and technology.