Jacquemus seeks minority shareholder ahead of London store opening
Jacquemus' namesake founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, has confirmed the brand is looking for a minority shareholder. The designer revealed the news in an interview with the French magazine Le Figaro, to which he said it was time to find support from an investor who will help with a global expansion and expansion into the beauty segment.
Jacquemus is also looking for additional financing to enter the next phase of store openings in 2025 and 2026, with a new store in London believed to be on the horizon.
“I value my independence, I want to pass the company on to my children, but I have to break the glass ceiling by finding the right partner who will remain a minority shareholder,” the founder told Le Figaro. “This is a very positive step for Jacquemus and the teams. The discussions are at an advanced stage, but I cannot share more at this stage.”
The founder also indicated that he wants to enter the beauty segment: “We are considering diversifying our activities to beauty. Jacquemus has everything it takes to become a major beauty brand; we have the universe, the art of living and the magic to do it.”
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL.
