Jacques Vert’s owner hires KPMG to explore financial alternatives

Style Group Brands, owner of women's fashion brands such as including Jacques Vert and Windsmoor, is reportedly exploring different options to generate value from its shareholding.

Sky News informed earlier this week that Sun European Partners, a private equity investor, has hired KPMG to explore a sale or restructuring of Style Group Brands. According to the same sources, the review is at an early stage, with KPMG only said to have been recruited in the last couple of weeks.

Competition has gotten nothing but tougher for the UK fashion houses, battling from an ever shrinking consumer’s confidence to the cannibalisation of their own footprint by their digital properties.

The self-described as the UK's largest womenswear concession retailer, trades from more than 1,850 outlets in 470 separate locations in the UK, Europe and Canada. A potential sale or restructuring - which sources said could lead to a reduction in‎ the number of outlets under a new owner - comes amid a flurry of auctions of women's fashion brands.