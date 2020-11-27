Jaeger announces job cuts and store closures

A week after falling into administration, Jaeger has announced it is to cut 103 jobs and close 13 stores and concessions.

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) Group-owned fashion brand, along with EWM Group-owned discount retailer Peacocks, appointed administrators from advisory firm FRP last week following failed efforts by management to secure a solvent sale of both businesses.

As part of the restructuring, 47 store roles and 56 head office and distribution centre roles at Jaeger have been made redundant.

Jaeger now employs 244 staff and operates 63 stores and concessions. The brand’s online shopping operations, including its online brands Austin Reed and Jacques Vert, remains open and continues to trade.

Jaeger axes 103 jobs

Tony Wright, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said in a statement: “We continue to hold discussions with interested parties regarding a possible sale. Regretfully, redundancies have been made across a number of head office and store roles. We’re working with staff to support them and help make any claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”

Earlier this month, EWM Group’s namesake brand EWM and homeware chain Ponden Home both fell into administration.

On appointment, 750 roles at EWM and 116 at Ponden Home were made redundant.

Administrators from FRP said at the time that 56 EWM stores and eight Ponden Home stores had permanently closed in recent weeks while the rest would continue to trade online and in stores subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Recent months have proven extremely challenging for many retailers, even those that were trading well before the pandemic, including the teams at EWM and Ponden Home,” Wright said at the time.

“The administrations will provide some further protection while we continue our search for buyers to secure the long-term futures for both businesses.”