Jaeger MD reportedly set to leave Marks & Spencer

Managing director of Jaeger Fiona Lambert is reportedly set to leave as its owner Marks & Spencer implements a team restructure.

Lambert was initially hired in February 2022, a month after the British department store bought Jaeger out of administration for six million pounds, and was tasked with leading the revival of the brand.

According to Drapers, Suzi Avens, who is currently head of product for Jaeger, will be taking on the newly created position of head of Jaeger.

Avens joined the company from Boden, where she previously served as womenswear director.

Speaking to the publication, Marks & Spencer’s managing director of clothing, home and beauty Richard Price, said on Avens’ appointment: “As we accelerate our plans to reshape for growth, we are delighted to appoint Suzi Avens, as head of Jaeger.

“Suzi has been instrumental in driving the product proposition forward and brings considerable experience from her previous roles as womenswear director at Boden and product director at Cath Kidston.

“I am confident she will do a brilliant job of upholding the integrity and independence of the Jaeger brand whilst overseeing its next phase of growth in the UK and overseas as we move out of its ‘start up’ phase.”

Price added that Lambert had decided it was “the right time for her to move on” from Marks & Spencer, further noting she had done a “great job of re-establishing the core tenants of the brand”.