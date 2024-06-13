Jake Paul unveils new personal care brand for men

Content creator and boxer Jake Paul has launched a new body care brand for men called W, designed to “motivate guys to go for the win”.

Launching exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com, W aims to offer Gen Z men a “much-needed upgrade to their personal care routines,” with a vitamin-infused line-up of body care products.

W launches with three products, a body wash, body spray and antiperspirant deodorant, all priced under 10 US dollars, and available in three scents, including W Original, Fresh Ice and Deep Woods.

W body care product line-up Credits: W

On creating his body care brand Paul, founder of W, said in a statement: "Sweating has been a longtime insecurity of mine. If you know me, you know I'm a clean freak. I always want to smell fresh, but training in Puerto Rico's humid climate makes it a real challenge.

“I needed a product that could keep up with my lifestyle — one that smells amazing but isn't full of junk ingredients, and honestly, one that wasn't from 2006. That's why I started W to create products for guys that will boost their confidence and smell amazing, but also don't cost 20 US dollars for a stick of deodorant."

Content creator Jake Paul targeting Gen Z men with new body care brand

Each product is formulated with patent-pending mood-boosting fragrances, designed with an industry-leading scent-house to elevate the sense of well-being through smell.

In addition, the line is infused with nutrient-rich ingredients, including Vitamin B, Vitamin E, Magnesium, and Biotin to nourish hair and skin, and made without phthalates, parabens, harsh sulfates, or artificial dyes.

W will expand its product range to include two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, bar soap, face wash, pomade and hair gel later this summer.

W body care product by Jake Paul Credits: W

Jerrit Davis, vice president of merchandising, personal care at Walmart US, added: “We're thrilled to be the first, exclusive retailer for W, bringing this dynamic brand to our customers across the country, in stores and on Walmart.com.

"Our customers continue to seek new and on-trend brands across our omni channels. That's why we're excited to introduce a brand like W into our personal care assortment, bringing customers the items they crave at the value they expect from Walmart. We've had the brand for the past few weeks and are very pleased with our customers' response."

Paul co-founded W with Geoffrey Woo and Woodie Hillyard, and strategic advisor Nakisa Bidarian. Woo is Paul's co-founder in their venture capital firm, Anti Fund, that incubated W and Hillyard is a seasoned CPG veteran who helped build beloved consumer brands, including Casper and Safely, and joins the team as chief executive officer.