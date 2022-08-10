Jane expands senior executive team, appoints CFO and COO

Jane, a marketplace featuring the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor and children's clothing has expanded its team with the addition of Laura Ravo as chief operating officer and Krista Kochivar as chief financial officer, reporting to the company’s CEO Joana McKenna.

The company said in a release that these new appointments are a part of the transformation plan from a deals platform to a boutique marketplace destination, which will include shifting the brand from running a smaller selection of three-day deals to carrying everything the customer would hope to find in one place.

Jane appoints two senior executives

Ravo, the company added, brings with her an extensive background in retail management and operations. Prior to joining Jane, Ravo served as the COO of Strand Bookstore. Previously, she has also held increasingly more senior management roles in some of the most prominent brands, both in department stores and specialty retail, including Macy’s, L Brands, LensCrafters, Oakley and The Body Shop.

In the newly created COO role, Ravo will lead the growth of Jane’s marketplace ecosystem, including marketplace operations, merchandising, seller acquisition & onboarding, business operations & strategy, channel partnership, and customer experience.

“These exciting changes to our executive team are key to Jane’s transformation and scale and our conviction in our future progress,” said McKenna, adding, “Laura is well-known and highly-regarded in the retail industry and for good reason. She has delivered a breakthrough business impact throughout her career while fostering a positive culture.”

The company further added that the newly appointed CFO Kochivar brings more than 20 years of experience in financial planning and analysis and operational finance, and has a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams at publicly-traded companies.

“Krista is a deeply talented finance executive and will be an invaluable addition to the Jane leadership team. She not only brings the expertise needed to run our finance organisation, but she has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence," added McKenna.

Kochivar joined Jane.com as CFO in August 2022 with over 20 years of public company accounting, finance and M&A experience. Most recently as the CFO of Global Traffic Technologies, a Vontier operating company. Prior to Global Traffic Technologies, Kochivar held investor relations roles and led corporate finance and M&A teams at Fortive, Weyerhaeuser and PricewaterhouseCoopers.