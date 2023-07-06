Japan Airlines launches clothing rental trial for travellers

Japan Airlines (JAL), together with Sumitomo Corporation, has announced the launch of a new clothing share service trial for foreign tourists and business travellers to Japan, through which it is looking to measure environmental value.

By introducing the trial, which runs from now up until August 31, 2024, JAL is hoping to address the increase in travel following the pandemic, and the recent emphasis on sustainable tourism that has caused travellers to seek out more eco-friendly choices.

The airline hopes that through the service, dubbed ‘Any Wear, Anywhere’, customers taking JAL-operated flights will opt for rental as opposed to bringing a large amount of luggage.

Sumitomo Corporation will be responsible for developing the reservation system, as well as the procurement, laundering and delivery of clothes, all of which will be obtained from excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing.

JAL said that it would then monitor changes in passengers’ checked-in baggage weight and verify the reduction effect of carbon dioxide emissions by reduced aeroplane weight.

Wefabrik will be the clothing partner for the trial, offering its range of “ethical” and “organic” made-in-Japan products for the service.