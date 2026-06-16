Japanese fashion deal: Human Made acquires Undercover

Two Japanese fashion brands are joining forces. Human Made Corporation is acquiring 100 percent of the shares of Undercover Co. Ltd., according to various media outlets including Hypebeast. The deal will make Undercover a subsidiary of Human Made from the first quarter of the 2028 financial year.

The two companies are no strangers to each other. Human Made founder Nigo has been friends with Undercover founder Jun Takahashi for decades. Both are leading figures in Japanese streetwear culture. For several years, Nigo has also been the creative director of the fashion house Kenzo. He is also the founder of the brands A Bathing Ape and Billionaire Boys Club.

With this acquisition, Human Made aims to support companies that are culturally relevant but may not be the most profitable.