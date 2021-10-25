Jaquemus looking at beauty deal with Puig

Jacquemus is in talks with Spanish fragrance and fashion house Puig for a deal to bring the former into the world of beauty. The news was reported by WWD.

Jacquemus is expected to introduce beauty sometime in 2022. The brand has declined request for comment.

Jacquemus has had a continuous rise to stardom, first by becoming a darling of the Paris Fashion Week calendar, then developing a celebrity following which included Rihanna and the Hadid sisters. Arguably the brand’s most famous offering would be their extra tiny mini-bags, one of which Lizzo wore on the red carpet for the American Music Awards.

Jacquemus’ offerings currently include men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, eyewear, hats, and jewelry. Puig’s beauty licenses include Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, Dries Van Noten, Christian Louboutin, and Comme des Garçons Parfums’. Puig currently has a 10 percent market share of the entire perfume market.

Puig could possibly be thinking more long term with partnering with Jacquemus. In 2018, the company took a majority stake in Dries Van Noten, and is planning on producing a fragrance for them.