JCA launches sustainability-focused MA course

JCA | London Fashion Academy, the Mayfair-based fashion school launched by Jimmy Choo, is launching a sustainability-focused MA course in Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation supported by Lone Design Club, RCGD Global (Red Carpet Green Dress), the Graduate Fashion Foundation and Vogue Italia.

In a statement, JCA said the course aims to “identify, curate and launch the very best sustainable designer-entrepreneurs from across the UK,” and help them develop a commercially viable brand and unveil their first collection at London Fashion Week.

The new course will leverage the success of its MA Design Entrepreneurship programme that has launched several exciting new designers, including Noon Khouri and Annabelle Barton, with a specific focus on sustainable materials, business models and creative practice.

The debut eco-conscious MA programme will have sustainable design and enterprise creation as its distinctive central feature, added the JCA in a statement, mixing a blend of seminars and studio-based project work. The designers will benefit from an immersive and incubator-like experience to identify and develop their brand while sustainably making their founding collection.

The MA Course in Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation (Sustainability Capsule 2023/24), starting in September, is open to "an eclectic mix of design paths,” adds the fashion school, whether that be men's, women's, unisex, or fine tailoring, red carpet couture, street, bridal, lingerie, accessories or footwear.

JCA| London Fashion Academy launches scholarship to kickstart sustainability-focused fashion MA course

Image: JCA I London Fashion Academy; Hanover Square

The higher education institute has also created a scholarship to help kick start the course, supported by Vogue Italia, in partnership with the Graduation Fashion Foundation, sustainability organisation RCGD Global, founded by environmentalist Suzy Amis Cameron, and the UK’s fastest-growing retail pop-up specialist, Lone Design Club that supports sustainable and independent brands.

JCA will offer at least 3,000 pounds to each awarded recipient. The scholarships will be selected by a judging panel consisting of: Stephen Smith, chief executive at the JCA; Ha Smith, director of incubation at the JCA; Mark Eley, MA course leader at the JCA; Samata Pattinson, chief executive of RCGD Global; Rebecca Morter, founder and chief executive of Lone Design Club; Lois Clark, co-founder and managing director of In+Addition Communications; and Sara Maino, talents lead at Vogue Italia.

The scholarship partners will also support the MA designers in their development, added JCA. The Lone Design Club will become the official stockists of their debut collections and will feature the designers in a pop-up store timed to coincide with their graduating London Fashion Week show in September 2024. While RCGD Global will provide “thought leadership,” through workshops on sustainable design to assist the designers in creating their sustainability capsule collection.

Further information on Graduate Fashion Foundation’s involvement in the partnership will be unveiled in spring 2023.

Applications for the one-year MA Course in Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation (Sustainability Capsule 2023/24) are open on the JCA’s website.