JCA | London Fashion Academy announces scholarships

London’s newest higher education fashion academy, founded by professor Jimmy Choo, the JCA | London Fashion Academy has launched its scholarship scheme to support the next generation of fashion designers.

The JCA | London Fashion Academy opens in September offering fashion design courses that combine the latest teachings in contemporary design with the entrepreneurial skills required to set up and drive successful fashion brands.

The Academy’s September spaces are “filling up fast,” states the college and to mark the first-year intake, the JCA will support talented students by offering scholarships of up to 30 percent of the fee.

The size of the award will be based on merit and the financial need of the individual and will be available to all successful applicants on the JCA Foundation, Degree and Masters programmes.

“The founding year cohort are very important to the Academy,” said professor Jimmy Choo in a statement. “We are truly inspired by the passion, focus and sheer determination of the applicants so far and we want to celebrate this landmark opening year by offering scholarships to gifted students and those who need support.”

The new fashion academy located in London’s Mayfair aims to “revolutionise” higher education, with students undertaking a syllabus curated by the footwear designer written in collaboration with the current director of teaching and learning, Susan Dillon. The curriculum will be based on Choo’s experiences of building his own luxury brand, as well as the “multifaceted skill sets which fashion designers increasingly need in today’s ultra-competitive multichannel global landscape”.

Stephen Smith, chief executive and founder of the JCA, added: “Our vision for the Academy is simple. We want to enable and facilitate the next wave of fashion designers to harness their imagination, develop and hone their creative craft and to inspire others around them. So we are thrilled to be able to support our student’s development with scholarships and look forward to welcoming the first year cohorts through the Academy doors this September.”

The JCA | London Fashion Academy will offer four full-time courses for its opening year, supported by its validating partner, The University of West London. These will be Foundation Diploma in Fashion (1 year); BA (Hons) Fashion: Design, Branding and Entrepreneurship (3 years); BA (Hons) Fashion: Design and Accessories (3 years); and MA Fashion Entrepreneurship in Design and Brand Innovation (1 year).