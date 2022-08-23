JD.com posts revenue and profit growth

JD.com net revenues for the second quarter were 267.6 billion Chinese yuan (140 billion dollars), an increase of 5.4 percent from the second quarter of 2021.

Net service revenues were 41.6 billion Chinese yuan (6.2 billion dollars), an increase of 21.9 percent.

“JD.com's resilient business model, industry-leading supply chain capabilities and efficient operations helped us deliver solid quarterly results amidst ongoing challenges in the external environment,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com in a statement.

Income from operations reached 3.8 billion Chinese yuan (0.6 billion dollars), compared to 0.3 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year, while non-GAAP income from operations was 5.8 billion Chinese yuan (0.9 billion dollars).

Operating margin of JD Retail increased to 3.4 percent compared to 2.6 percent for the second quarter of 2021. Net income was 4.4 billion Chinese yuan (0.7 billion dollars) compared to 0.8 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter rose to 6.5 billion Chinese yuan (1 billion dollars) compared to 4.6 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Diluted net income per ADS was 2.74 Chinese yuan (41 cents) compared to 0.50 Chinese yuan for the second quarter of 2021, while non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 4.06 Chinese yuan (61 cents) compared to 2.90 Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Annual active customer accounts increased by 9.2 percent to 580.8 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.