JD.com Q2 net revenues increase 26.2 percent

For the second quarter, JD.com, Inc. reported net revenues of 253.8 billion Chinese yuan (139.3 billion dollars), an increase of 26.2 percent from the second quarter of 2020. Net service revenues were 34.1 billion Chinese yuan (5.3 billion dollars), an increase of 49.2 percent.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Richard Liu, chairman and chief executive officer of JD.com said: “Today, JD has become China’s leading supply chain-based technology and service company, serving a growing base of millions of partners and 532 million customers. With hundreds of thousands of full-time employees and our next generation smart supply chain and infrastructure network, JD has become a new type of real-economy based enterprise supporting China’s development for the long-term.”

The company reported income from operations of 300.8 million Chinese yuan (46.6 million dollars) compared to 5 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was 2.5 billion Chinese yuan (0.4 billion dollars) compared to 5.6 billion Chinese yuan for the second quarter of 2020. Operating margin of JD Retail was 2.6 percent.

The company said net income was 794.3 million Chinese yuan (123 million dollars), compared to 16.4 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was 4.6 billion Chinese yuan (0.7 billion dollars) compared to 5.9 billion Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

Diluted net income per ADS was 0.50 Chinese yuan (8 cents) compared to 10.47 Chinese yuan for the second quarter of 2020, while non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 2.90 Chinese yuan (45 cents) compared to 3.51 Chinese yuan for the same period last year.

The company added that annual active customer accounts increased by 27.4 percent to 531.9 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 from 417.4 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2020.