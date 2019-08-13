JD.com's second quarter revenues increase 22.9 percent

JD.com, Inc. in its unaudited financial results statement for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 said that net revenues reached 150.3 billion Chinese yuan (121.9 billion dollars), an increase of 22.9 percent and net service revenues were 16.8 billion Chinese yuan (2.4 billion dollars), an increase of 42 percent. The company added that net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 are expected to be between 126 billion Chinese yuan and 130 billion Chinese yuan, representing a growth rate between 20 percent and 24 percent compared with the third quarter of 2018.

“Highlighted by our successful June 18th anniversary sales event, JD’s strong performance in the second quarter further demonstrated the resilience of our superior business model in a highly competitive industry,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com.

Review of JD.com’s second quarter results

The company’s income from operations was 2,266.6 million Chinese yuan (330.2 million dollars), compared to loss from operations of 1,033.9 million Chinese yuan for the same period last year, while non-GAAP income from operations reached 3,217.5 million Chinese yuan (468.7 million dollars) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.1 percent compared to 113.2 million Chinese yuan in the second quarter of 2018 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 0.1 percent.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was 618.8 million Chinese yuan (90.1 million dollars) compared to net loss of 2,212.5 million Chinese yuan for the same period last year, while non-GAAP net income increased by 644 percent to 3,558.9 million Chinese yuan (518.4 million dollars) from 478.1 million Chinese yuan in the second quarter of 2018. Diluted net income per ADS was 0.36 Chinese yuan (5 cents) compared to diluted net loss per ADS of 1.54 Chinese yuan and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was 2.30 Chinese yuan (33 cents), compared to 0.33 Chinese yuan for the same quarter last year.

Annual active customer accounts increased to 321.3 million in the twelve months ended June 30, 2019 from 310.5 million in the twelve months ended March 31, 2019.

Picture:JD.com media resources