JD Sports appoints Andy Higginson as new board chairman

JD Sports Fashion Plc has appointed Andy Higginson as chair of the group effective July 11, 2022.

The company said in a release that Higginson is a highly experienced and proven retailer and chair with over 28 years of continuous non-executive director experience on PLC boards, including senior leadership roles over nearly 15 years at Tesco.

Commenting on the new appointment, Helen Ashton, interim chair, said: "Andy stood out as the best candidate with his extensive board experience including as a chair and his strong track record in the international retail sector. It is a testament to the quality and attractiveness of JD that we have recruited Andy to the important role of chair."

Most recently, Higginson was chair of William Morrison Supermarkets plc from January 2015 until the takeover of the business by private equity firm CD&R LLP in November 2021. During this time he oversaw a major turnaround of the business and significant value realisation for shareholders. He is also currently senior independent director at Flutter plc.

"The board has clearly been addressing its governance and risk management structure and I very much look forward to working with the board and the senior management team, including our new CEO once appointed, to bring my experience to bear and capitalise on the strength of the brands, market positions and channels to market including the global retail store network," added Higginson.