JD Sports appoints chair of nominations and remuneration committee

JD Sports Fashion Plc has announced the appointment of Andrew Higginson as chair of the nominations committee and Suzi Williams as chair of the remuneration committee.

The group has also announced the creation of a new disclosure committee.

The company said in a release that the current committee composition now consists of the audit committee chaired by Helen Ashton and its members Bert Hoyt and Suzi Williams, the nominations committee chaired by Andrew Higginson and its members Helen Ashton, Bert Hoyt and Mahbobeh Sabetnia, the remuneration committee chaired by Suzi Williams and its members Helen Ashton, Bert Hoyt and Mahbobeh Sabetnia and the disclosure committee chaired by Helen Ashton and its members are Neil Greenhalgh and Nim Cassidy.

The group will announce its Interim Results for the 26 week period on September 22, 2022.